Jacob Gilbert Seal Jr. Jacob Gilbert Seal Jr., 66, of Winchester, VA, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born January 20, 1957, in Winchester, VA, the son of Jacob G. Seal Sr., and June Elizabeth Oats Seal.
Jacob worked for over thirty years at American Woodmark. He married Renay Lynn Grove on May 11, 2002.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 6:00pm- 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral will be held Tuesday March 7, 2023, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Deacon James Washington officiating.
The burial will be private.
