Jacob “Jake” Manuel Jenkins, 86, of Middletown, VA, passed away November 28, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 22, 1935, in Rappahannock County, VA, the son of the late Jacob H. and Susie E. Jenkins. Jake was a member of the Winchester Eagles #824 and was also a parishioner at Fairview United Methodist Church in Stephens City. He loved going to play the slot machines at Charles Town and above all else he was a good man and a gentleman who truly loved his family, friends and his grand dog Louie.
He married Margaret A. Ashby on June 12, 1954, and she preceded him in death on December 27, 2014.
He is survived by his daughter, Edith “Edie” Jenkins (Bobby); son, Manuel W. Jenkins; grandson, Matthew W. Jenkins; his sister, Shirley A. Young; and also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents and wife Margaret, Jake was also preceded in death by his sister Rachel M. Leight and his brothers Henry Frank Jenkins, John Marshall Jenkins, Laney Floyd Jenkins and James Mitchell Jenkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jake may be sent to: Fairview United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 202, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.