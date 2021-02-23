Jacob Reid Crawford "Jake"

Jacob Reid "Jake" Crawford, 26, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Jake was born in 1994 in Natrona Heights, PA, son of John Crawford of NC and Tammy Crawford of VA. He was a graduate of Millbrook High School and attended the University of North Carolina. Jake was a Project/Field Manager for Grand Event Center in Winchester. In high school Jake was a State Champion Wrestler. He loved fishing, playing corn hole, golfing and spending time with his family. Jake was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins, he never missed watching a game.
Surviving with his parents is his fiancé, Katrina Ayala and a brother, Nathan "Nate" Crawford.
A visitation will be from 1 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jake's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
