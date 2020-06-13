Jacqualine R. Keyes Brooks, 64, of Stephens City, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She was born March 3, 1956 in Fort Lee, VA; the daughter of John S. and Maria Keyes.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert Walter Brooks. Jacqualine was the love of his life and his best friend.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.