Jacqueline Blackwell Dingus, 89, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on April 16, 2021. She was born to the late Herman and Bessie Blackwell in Pike County, Kentucky on July 21, 1931. Jacqueline owned Jackie's Beauty Salon in Front Royal, Virginia for over 20 years.
Surviving Jacqueline are her children Bobby Dingus Jr. of Strasburg, Teresa Ramsay of Middleburg, Kay Dingus of Strasburg, Joanna Levi (Sam) of Berryville, and several loving grandchildren.
Services will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Friday April 23 at 1:00PM with the Reverend Jerry Dotson officiating. There will be a gathering for family and friends an hour prior in the funeral home chapel. Following the service there will be an interment at Panorama Memorial Gardens located at 4917 Strasburg Road, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Pallbearers will be Jason Dingus, Sam Levi, Jerry Dotson, and Bobby Dingus III.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
