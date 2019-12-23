Jacqueline (Jaci) Steele DeLong
Jacqueline (Jaci) Steele DeLong, age 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 6, 2019 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown, VA.
She was born September 22, 1932 to Robert Chamblin and Ruth Steele.
Jaci was a 1950 graduate of Lincoln High School and then went on to attend Richmond Professional Institute where she received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts.
Jaci was an accomplished artist painting beautiful portraits and landscapes throughout her life. Most of all, she loved the Lord Jesus, speaking of Him to all who knew her and enjoyed time together with other believers in bible study and prayer.
Preceded in death were her father and mother Robert Chamblin and Ruth Steele, her brother Robert C. Steele, II and her twin sister Jane Steele Bogle. In the Fall of 1983 while at Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, OK, Jaci met and married Rev. Robert T. DeLong, who preceded her in death on August 28, 2016.
Survivors include her sons Jef Lindstrom and John Lindstrom and her daughter Ann Sullivan by her first marriage to John F. Lindstrom. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and many friends who loved her dearly.
Family and friends are invited to a “Celebration of Life” worship service at Bethany United Methodist Church in Purcellville VA, Saturday, February 8 at 4 p.m. A dinner reception will be held afterwards in the fellowship hall.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
