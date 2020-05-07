Jacqueline (Jackie) Carole Detamore, 82, of Winchester, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was surrounded by family as she passed from this life.
Jackie was born on December 28, 1937 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Albert and Lona Murray. She graduated from George Washington High School, Alexandria, VA, in 1956.
Jackie loved the Winchester area. She enjoyed the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in spring, and the cool temperatures and colorful foliage of fall. She was a long time member of the First Assembly of God, which is now Victory Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Bradley Detamore, first husband Charles Edwin McCoy, as well as her brother Donald Murray.
Mrs. Detamore is survived by two children: Sherry Lynn Gettel of Winchester, and Glenn Edwin McCoy (Judie) of Fredericksburg, VA, six grandchildren: Austin McCoy, Michael Gettel, Kaitlyn Gettel, Ashley Gambill, Aaron McCoy, and Eric McCoy, and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by childhood friend, and former sister-in-law, Rita Brown, of Winchester.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Matt 7:12 — So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.