Jacqueline “Jackie” McKay Hott
Jacqueline “Jackie” McKay Hott, 77, of Clearbrook, VA died Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
She was born on March 12, 1944, the youngest daughter of the late Earl and Pearl Cline Fauver.
She married William “Bill” Hott on October 13, 1962 in Winchester, VA. They were married for 49 years until his death in 2012.
Jackie lived her life caring for others, both professionally as a CNA at the Winchester Medical Center for 23 years and personally as the steadfast matriarch of her family. She lovingly raised four children and her eldest granddaughter and was deeply devoted to her great-grandchildren. She also never met a lonely cat she wasn’t willing to take in. Her unique brand of wit, strength, fierce love, and unending support is the legacy she leaves behind.
She is survived by her children, Timothy B. Hott of Clearbrook, Teresa L. Price of Martinsburg, WV, Thomas G. Hott of Keithville, LA, and Anthony H. Hott of Clearbrook; two sisters, Josephine Tevalt and Betty Avery; six granddaughters, Kristin, Amanda, Athena, Sandy, Trinity, and Mandy; and nine great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Jackie was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters and two grandsons, Travis Hott and Timothy Hott, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm one hour prior to the service.
A funeral service will be held on Monday June 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park with Rev. Charles W. Franks officiating.
Pallbearers will be David Tesdall and William Price.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Jackie’s lifelong love of cats, memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester ASPCA or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter.
Online Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
