Jacqueline M. Pierce

Jacqueline Mary Pierce, 82, of Berryville, Virginia, formerly of Ridgecrest, California, was reunited with her husband in Heaven, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Mrs. Pierce was born June 8, 1937 in Burlington, Vermont, daughter of the late Omar LaCharite and Katherine Kirby LaCharite.
She worked as a bookkeeper with several nonprofit organizations in California, a passionate jewelry maker and was a long-standing member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ridgecrest, California.
She married Michael Edmond Pierce on July 12, 1958 in Burlington, Vermont. Mr. Pierce preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by one sister, Kathy Jo Francis of Burlington, VT; two daughters, Cynthia Lynn Reynolds of Berryville, VA and Lauri Ann Sisney of Bluemont, VA; three grandchildren, Cameron Parcell, Sarah Quigley and Jennifer Sisney; and six great-grandchildren, Kathleen, Connor, Rory, Riley, Cooper and Avery.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Phillip LaCharite and a sister, Suzanne LaCharite.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
