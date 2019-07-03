Jacqueline S. Martin “Jackie”
Jacqueline S. “Jackie” Martin, 79, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mrs. Martin was born in 1939 in Berkeley County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert and Anna Saunders. She was a graduate of Hedgesville High School, Class of 1957. Mrs. Martin was a store manager for Safeway, retiring after five years of service. She was an avid golfer winning numerous Club Championships at Carpers Valley Golf Club and Rock Harbor Golf Club, where she was a member. Mrs. Martin loved to cook.
Her husband, Lee Garman Martin, whom she married on August 1, 1962 in Winchester, Virginia, preceded her in death in 2014.
Surviving is her constant companion, Ronald L. Boyd; two sisters, Jennie Hull and Barbara Gregory, both of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ethel Clymer and brothers, Robert and Franklin Saunders.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Dan McCoig officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Denny Perry, Mike Moore, and Dr. Kurt Winter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
