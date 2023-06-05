Jacqueline Shepherd Young
Jacqueline Shepherd Young, 84, of Stephens City, formerly of Front Royal, passed away on June 1, 2023.
Jacqueline was born on November 11, 1938, to Vivian Bowers Shepherd and Raymond Percival Shepherd of Dayton Ohio. After Jacqueline graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in 1957, she went on to earn a teaching degree from Miami University of Ohio in 1961. Jacqueline began her teaching career as a home economics teacher at Gettysburg High School in Ohio.
In 1961 Jacqueline met Arthur H. Young, an Airman at Wright-Patterson AFB. Jacqueline and Arthur went on to have 3 children, Michael, Pamela and Stephen.
Jacqueline and Arthur embarked upon the greatest adventure of their lives when they moved to Alaska in 1967 and lived there for 8 years. They traveled the state camping with their family nearly every chance they had. It was in Alaska that 2 of their 3 children were born. She would often reminisce about those times and her home was adorned with the treasures they collected while there.
In 1976 the family moved to Kincheloe AFB Michigan where they often spent weekends visiting with her father. Jacqueline returned to teaching home economics at Rudyard Township Jr. High. In 1978, Arthur retired from the Air Force and they settled in Front Royal, Virginia. Jacqueline once again returned to her calling of teaching before taking the position of Food Services Manager at the Northern Virginia 4H center where she worked for many years. After retiring from the 4H center, she took a position at Northwestern Community Services as a social worker assisting young adults with life skills such as cooking and household management.
Jacqueline liked to stay busy and even after retiring from Northwestern, she volunteered to serve on the board of her homeowner’s association at Autumn Glenn in Stephens City.
She enjoyed gardening, her cats and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jacqueline was predeceased by her parents, her husband Arthur and her sister Linda. She is survived by her son Michael (Kathleen), daughter Pamela (Joe), son Stephen as well as grandchildren Connor, Tyler, Dagen and Roen.
A visitation will be Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with a graveside service the following day, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11am in Culpeper National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601
