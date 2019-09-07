Jacqueline Sue Morton Knight
August 3, 2019, Jacqueline (Jackie) Sue Morton Knight (91), passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Harold E. Knight and son David L. Knight
Jackie was the daughter of Hope E. and Virginia Tiffin Morton. She was a lifelong educator, a member of the First Presbyterian Church and lived in Winchester for over 40 years.
Her activities included the American Association of University Women, C-Cap, Christian Women’s Fellowship, and Highland Avenue Food Pantry.
Jackie enjoyed traveling with her husband, sewing, reading, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Knight Martin, Grandchildren Jason Knight (Tracy) Stephenson, Jenna Martin DeKeuster (Andy) Fairfax, and Daniel Martin (Kristin) Falls Church, Great Grandchildren Caden, Collin, Carter, Owen, and brother Donald Morton (Sally) St. Louis, MO.
Private services and burial will be at Winchester National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to Highland Avenue Food Pantry, PO Box 1762, Winchester, VA 22604.
