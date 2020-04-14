Jada S. Brown

Jada Sloane Brown, 33, of Winchester went to be with the Angels and God in Heaven on March 31, 2020.
She was born on March 30, 1987 in Martinsburg and was the daughter of John Brown and Connie Gifft.
Jada was a happy out going person that always had a smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family and crocheting.
Jada will be sadly missed by her parents, Connie Gifft and John Brown; children: Jaila, Jaden, Jamere, Jace, and Jasiah; her brothers, Steve and John Brown, Jr; sister, Wendy and her fiancé, Warren Brown and many aunts uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Elvis Gifft.
