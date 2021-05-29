Jaiden Isaiah Myers
Jaiden Isaiah Myers,18, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Winchester, VA.
He was born April 19, 2003, to Jon Myers and Brandy Sholes. He attended Winchester Public Schools and was a senior at John Handley High School.
He liked sports and played football and baseball through the Winchester Parks and Recreation sport program. He also played football for Daniel Morgan Middle School. He liked to rap, his friends thought he was incredibly good at it. He had a kind heart and would help anyone if he were asked. He will forever be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his father and mother, his brother, Jordan Myers, and sisters, Jayla and Azarrah Myers, along with his fraternal grandmother, Laverne “Peggy” Myers, his aunt Jakki Sanabria (Manuel) and uncles Jason, Ethan, and Jan Myers all of Winchester, VA. He also is survived by his maternal grandmother, Doris Kennedy of Stephens City, VA.
He also leaves an uncle, Brandon Sholes, and a host of great aunts, uncles, nephew, cousins, and other relatives.
Preceding him in death was his fraternal grandfather, James Myers, and maternal grandfather Roger Sholes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name on GoFundMe page organized by Jason Myers or Cartwright Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with Rev. Dr. Gilbert M. Mack, Jr.
A Family gathering will be one hour before service at the church.
Inurnment will be later.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must have a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
