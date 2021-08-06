James A. Fishback, Jr.
James A. Fishback, Jr., age 87, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on August 2, 2021, at his home. He was born August 18, 1933, in Winchester to the late James A. Fishback, Sr. and Mary Alexander Fishback. He married Betty Jane Campbell Fishback on March 2, 1958.
Jim served in the United States Army, and retired from Safeway in 1989 after 38 years. He also worked for several years in the 1960’s and 1970’s for Hemingway Trucking and for Frederick County Public Schools as a bus driver, where he was once given the title “bus driver of the year”.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betty, one daughter, Sandra Fishback, of Winchester, and three sons, Randall Fishback (Diane) of Woodstock, James “Rick” Fishback (Melissa) of Winchester, and John Cowgill (Marilyn) of Berryville. He was a loving “Faw-Faw” to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Mary Lillis and Bette Lillis, both of Winchester, and Judy Marlow of Augusta, West Virginia, one brother, David Fishback, of Stephens City, and several nieces and nephews. One sister, Charlotte Shipe, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 3:30 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Doug Rinker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will be private in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Lillis, Joe Lillis, Eddie Marlow, Jimmy Campbell, Chris Campbell and Dale Orrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice and to the Winchester SPCA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
