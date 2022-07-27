James A. “Jimmy” Holmes
James A. “Jimmy” Holmes, 62, of Stephens City, VA, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Gainesville Health and Rehab in Gainesville, VA.
Jimmy was born on March 24, 1960, in Arlington, VA, the son of the late Jack and Lois Prosise Holmes. He was a dispatcher for Rockingham Ready Mix in Winchester, VA. Jimmy enjoyed watching NASCAR, golf, football, crime shows and was a member of the NRA. He was also a member of the Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA.
Jimmy married Diane Marie Anderson Holmes on July 12, 2003, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 19 years is a daughter: Cheyenne Faith Holmes of Stephens City, VA; two brothers: Michael Holmes (Deidra) of Estero, FL; Stephen Holmes of Geneseo, KS; a sister: Marianne Holmes of Stephens City, VA and a granddaughter: Willow Rayne Holmes.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will take place on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at 2 PM. Officiating will Pastor Jim Simmons. Inurnment will be privately held in the Mt. Olive Cemetery near Winchester, VA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28th at the funeral home from 5-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jimmy to The NASCAR Foundation, One Daytona Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 or an organization of the donor’s choice.
To view Jimmy’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.