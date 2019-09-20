James A. Kelchner, 94, of Winchester, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Mr. Kelchner was born July 7, 1925, in Frederick County; the son of the late Justin C. Kelchner, Sr. and Eva Virginia Lowery Kelchner. He retired from Glaize and Brothers. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. He like playing cards, going fishing and working on things.
He married Pauline Corbin on August 13, 1949 in Winchester. Mrs. Kelchner preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Diane Kelchner Light and her husband, Larry D. Light, Sr. and Brenda Kelchner Long and her husband Ronnie Long; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Vincent Kelchner, Roland E. Kelchner, and Daniel L. Kelchner; and four sisters, Mary Kelchner Holt, Margaret Kelchner Clowser, Joan Kelchner Sullivan, and Patricia Ann Kelchner. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Edward A. Kelchner, Justin C. Kelchner, George M. Kelchner, John J. Kelchner, Lawrence Douglas Kelchner, and Donald M. Kelchner.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor David Hartley and Pastor Lynn Durbin officiating.
Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
