James Allan Reed James Allan Reed, 61, of Austin, TX, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Inwood, WV.
Born in Austin, TX, July 16, 1960, he was the son of the late Burkes Reed and Norma Blaylock.
James was a proud Texan all his life. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and was befriended by his lifelong hero Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys, #12.
He is survived by his son, Randy Reed; a daughter, Grace Reed; and brother, David Reed.
James was preceded in death by an infant son, Roger Reed, and his brother, Thomas Reed.
Funeral service will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM at The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel with Pastor Rich Sherrard officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Gerrardstown Presbyterian Cemetery.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
