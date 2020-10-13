James Allen Butler
James A. Butler, 76, of Winchester passed away October 6, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Mr. Butler was born January 27, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Orville and Mary Butler. He spent much of his childhood in the idyllic small town of Gallipolis, Ohio along the Ohio River where his dad was the pharmacist. He graduated from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati and was proud that baseball greats Don Zimmer and Pete Rose graduated from the same school. Mr. Butler attended the University of Cincinnati and Glenville State College in West Virginia, and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Virginia Tech. He started his teaching career in 1967 at DG Cooley in Berryville but spent most of his over 30 years in education teaching marketing and overseeing the marketing education program at Warren County High School.
His interests included relaxing on his pontoon boat at Lake Holiday, traveling (Ireland his favorite destination by far), catching up with friends and spending time with family, watching sports (especially golf, Nationals baseball and Hokies football), and playing poker with buddies at Orchard Ridge Retirement Community. Mr. Butler was a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester.
Mr. Butler is survived by daughters Tracee Taylor of Arlington and Jennifer Provan (Mark) of Santa Rosa, Ca; brother William Butler (Patricia) of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren Cole and Jessica, Zachary, Claudia, Natalie and Addyson; nephew Kent and niece Kara; and companion Helen Legge. He will be greatly missed.
At Mr. Butler’s request, no service will be held and his family thanks everyone who supported him and the family during this difficult time.
