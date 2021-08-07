James Allen Andrews, 77 of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Jim was born in 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Everett V. and Lorraine (Reak) Andrews. He was a graduate of Weisbaden High School (formerly General H.H. Arnold High School) in Germany and received his Bachelor's Degree from The University of Illinois. Jim served in the United States Air Force as Master Sergeant during the Vietnam War and received The Presidential Service Badge for his service at Camp David for six years. He retired from the Air Force after 23 years of service. He was also a member of the VFW and Vietnam Veterans. After military service, he worked as a Computer Security Consultant for the Federal Government. He gleefully retired along with his wife on Groundhog day of 2018.
Jim married Kathleen Louise Golden on April 14, 1973 in Johnstown, PA.
Jim is survived by his wife Kathleen and children, Mary Elizabeth Andrews of San Antonio, TX, Margaret Renee Andrews of San Antonio, TX, Marie Noel Andrews of Stephenson, VA and Glenn Steven Andrews of Pittsburgh, PA; sisters, Judi Boland and husband Paul of Tempe, AZ, Mary Andrews of Tempe, AZ and Nancy Howard and husband Bob of Queens Creek, AZ. Jim had eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Andrews.
A visitation will be held from 12pm to 2pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, with a service at 2pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be The Rev. Martin Geiger.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James's memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
