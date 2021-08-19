James Anthony Magnotti, Jr.
James Anthony Magnotti, Jr., 69, passed away on August 9, 2021 at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Mt. Jackson, North Carolina on July 15, 1952 the son of the late James A. and Patricia Magnotti Sr., of Falls Church, VA.
Jim was married to the love of his life, Marsha Cahoon Magnotti of Vienna, VA. They celebrated 45 years of wedding bliss together, the true picture of happiness and admiration. They loved their life in Northern Virginia but in their semi-retirement the beach called for Jim and they moved to the Virginia Beach area. Jim began his career dancing for Arthur Murray in Vienna, VA. He then started a career working for Moore Cadillac in Tysons Corner Vienna, VA for 10 years and continued in the Luxury Sales Career.
Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marsha; their son Joseph L. Magnotti and his wife Rachel of Herndon, VA; son James A. Magnotti III and his wife Helen of Berryville, VA. Jim is adored by his five grandsons, Joseph, Theodore, Vincent, Andrew, and Anthony who will always cherish their memories of PopPop.
He is also survived by his brother, Robert and three sisters, Cathy, Theresa, beloved sister Mary as well as his childhood friend Bill Spitzig.
Jim was above all a man who loved his family and left this earth with his heart full. We will miss him very much.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 26 at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 750 Peachtree Street, Herndon, VA 20170
Memorial contributions may be made to everloved.com/life-of/james-magnotti-jr.
