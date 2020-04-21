James Arthur Broz, 67, of Mt. Jackson passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The Capital Caring Alder Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock at a later date.
James was born on January 19, 1953 in Rhode Island. He was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Kent Broz. He received a Bachelor’s in Business from Bryant College. He was a member of the Winchester Coin Club, an avid collector of Stetson Cowboy hats, spent most of his days working on his farm pushing the limits of his John Deere tractor. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Broz.
James is survived by his wife, Chrissy Iannella; 2 sons Justin Robert Broz and wife Meghan and Jared Matthew Broz and wife Brooke 3 grandchildren, Nola, Brielle, and Easton Broz; 2 brothers, David Broz and wife Denise and Gordon Broz and wife Jayne; sister in law, Glory Broz and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
