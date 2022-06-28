James Arthur Mitchell, Sr.
James Arthur Mitchell Sr., 58, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home.
James was born in 1964 in Alexandria, Virginia, the son of Ruth E. Mitchell and the late Arthur D Mitchell. He attended Mount Vernon High School class of 1982. After graduation, he joined the Marine Corps and earned the rank of Private First Class. After an honorable discharge he started his electrical trade in residential. He went on to earn his master electrician license and had many commercial contracts in Miami, FL, and Shanghai, China. His most recent employer was Experis Data Center in Middletown, VA where he specialized in data security. Mr. Mitchell was a member of The Camp of Faith Church and the Izaak Walton League. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed motorcycles and vehicles of all kinds, and was very talented at fixing things. James always wanted others to be happy and would offer his help and hospitality to family and friends.
James married Coco Mitchell on April 9, 2006, in Shanghai, China.
Surviving with his wife and mother are his sons, James A Mitchell Jr. (April) of Knoxville, TN, Daniel A. Mitchell of Germany, and James W. Mitchell of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Max and Luke Mitchell of Knoxville, TN; sister, Ginny Beard (Richard) of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Steven Mitchell (Ami) of Middletown, VA; and his canine companion, Cayenne.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Grace and Leslie Robinson, and paternal grandparents, Laura and Charles R. Mitchell.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July, 1 at 10:00 AM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. The service will proceed at 11:00 AM with Pastor Trey Hensley and Pastor Mark Grooms officiating. A reception will be held after the service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel. The burial will take place in Shenandoah Memorial Park with a graveside service at 2:00 PM.
Pallbearers will include James W. Mitchell, Richard Beard, Kevin Coleman, Ray Judy Frank Hunt, and James A Mitchell Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
