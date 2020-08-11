James B. “Jim” Shideler, 87, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Mr. Shideler was born in 1933 in Indianapolis, IN, son of the late Norman and Susan Shideler. He graduated from Westview High School, Pittsburgh, PA. Mr. Shideler was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict, achieving the rank of Corporal. He was awarded the Korean Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service to our country. Mr. Shideler was an Engineer with Bell Atlantic (now known as Verizon), retiring in 1985. He was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge, enjoyed golfing in his former years, and for many years was a regular at Amherst Diner for breakfast. He was an avid fan of the Washington Football Team.
Surviving are daughters, Deborah Shideler Sorensen (John) of Chesapeake, VA and Debbie Beck (Matt) of Crystal River, FL; son, Edward James Shideler (Denise) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Blake Shideler Pierpoint (Clint) and Mattie Christy-Shideler (Dana), both of Front Royal, VA, James Graves (Amber) of Pittsburgh, PA, Caleb Dorsey (Amber) of Monticello, UT, Chelsea Tippett (J.B.) of Marshall, VA, and Tavia Carlson (Jimmy) of Pacific Grove, CA; twelve great grandchildren; and brother, Blynn L. Shideler of Sacramento, CA.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman H. Shideler.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
