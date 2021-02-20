James Brooke Dyche, 85, of Martinsburg passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his residence.
Born August 11, 1935 in Martinsburg he was the son of the late Earl Brooke Dyche and Laura.
James served with the 167th Air National Guard. He worked for O'Sullivan for 30 years, and Berkeley County Schools. He liked trains, fishing, metal detecting, and eating.
He is survived by a son, Darel Dyche (Betty); two daughters, Donna Affleck (Charles), and Linda Shaffer (James); Daughter-in-law, Robin Dyche; 13 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren, and great great-grandson on the way; a brother, Gary Dyche; and a sister, Wanda Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy; and a grandchild, Chad.
The Brown Funeral Home will be open for family to receive friends only from the hours of 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 with Pastor Joel Silver officiating. Interment will be at Rosedale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
