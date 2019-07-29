James C. Shepherd “Doodle”

James Clayton Shepherd, 84, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Shepherd was born July 20, 1935 in Clarke County, Virginia, the son of the late Thomas Clayton Shepherd and Emma Pearl Tumblin Shepherd.
He owned and operated J & J Store in Clarke County. He also owned and operated Doodle’s Place in Augusta, West Virginia. He also had an excavating business.
He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 9760. He was a member of the Charles Town Moose Lodge.
He married Jean Howard Carroll on May 28, 1959 in Clarke County.
Surviving with his wife are a three daughters, Sherry Goelich of Panama City Beach, FL, Theresa Pierce of Berryville, VA, and Angie Michael of White Post, VA; two sons, Terry Carroll of Panama City Beach, FL and James Allen Shepherd of Bluemont, VA; three sisters, Barbara Herron and Joan Huff, both of Boyce, VA and Linda Lambert of Bluemont, VA; 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
A daughter, Penny Jenkins, a son, Robert Shepherd, a sister, Joyce Shepherd, and two brothers, Bill Shepherd and Gerald Shepherd preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville and a funeral service follow at 2:00 P. M. with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Military honors will be provided by Clarke County Honor Guard. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Fire & Rescue, P O Box 216, Bluemont, VA 20135.
