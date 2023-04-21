James Carrington “Jim” Baccary Sr.
James Carrington “Jim” Baccary Sr., 92, of Winchester, VA, walked through death and into eternal life with his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 15, 2023 while surrounded by family at Winchester Medical Center.
Jim was born October 25, 1930 in Danville, VA, the son of the late Rinaldo Robert and Hazel Cash Baccary. After graduating high school, he worked as a photographer for a short time. He enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War (1950-1954), and also served in the Air National Guard.
After completion of training at the Television Workshop of New York, he was employed by KGNC television in Amarillo, TX. In 1956, he moved to WDBJ television in Roanoke, VA, working first as a film editor in preparation for the station going on the air, and later moving to producer and director of local programming. In 1963, he relocated to Winchester, VA and started a career with the U.S. Government as a television production specialist, later serving as Chief of the Arts and Graphics Section. He retired after 34 years of federal service, receiving two Meritorious Service Awards from the Federal Emergency Management Agency during his time there.
He served as Cub Master of Pack 9 at Market Street Methodist Church for four years. He received honors from the Centre for Dance for his abiding commitment and support of area youth, and was a member of the Tuesday Morning Mission at Opequon Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, repairing and refurbishing anything, cooking, and baking. Jim loved to travel and to go on any cruise to anywhere. He especially enjoyed spending time at Hilton Head, SC every summer.
Along with his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Philpott; wife, Pauline Brown Baccary; and son, Andrew Baccary. He met and later married Jeanette Stivers on August 20, 1988. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette of Winchester; son, James Baccary Jr. (Kathy) of Winchester; step son, Mark Stivers (Pamela) of Winchester; step daughter, Sharon Boyd (Brett) of Winchester; grandchildren, Robert Baccary (Lauren), Joseph Baccary, Brittany Swiger (Adam), Charles DeFreitas (Johnathan), Benjamin Stivers, Ethan Stivers (Brittany), Samuel Stivers; and great granddaughter, Lillian Swiger.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 24, 2023 at Opequon Presbyterian Church in Winchester from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor David Whitt officiating. Entombment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
