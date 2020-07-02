James Carson Lillard, Jr.
James Carson Lillard, Jr., 83, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Lillard was born on October 3, 1936 in Flint Hill, Virginia to the late James Sr. and Mabel Pullen Lillard. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Lillard.
Survivors include his wife, Betty; five daughters, Diane, Debra, Shari, Shelley and Amy; son, David; two sisters, Judy and Jean; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Flint Hill Cemetery, Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill.
