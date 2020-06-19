James “Craig” Likens
James “Craig” Likens, 50, of Winchester, VA passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at his home.
Born on May 7, 1970 in Winchester, he was the son of Janie Lupton Ward of Winchester and the late Charles Likens.
Craig worked as a maintenance tech at Rubbermaid. He served in the U S Army and was a graduate of Handley High School class of 1988. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0137 in Capon Bridge, WV and the Moose Lodge 2139 in Berryville, VA. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving son, father and grandfather. The apple of his eye was his grandson Carrick.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Clyde Lupton and his paternal grandparents, James and Alma Likens.
Surviving with his mother, is a daughter, Samantha Likens of Winchester, a sister, Susan Ward of Winchester, a grandson, Carrick Likens, a step-son, Patrick Ruffner of Winchester, his maternal grandmother, Eula Lupton of Delray, WV, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Pastor Dave Atzenweiler officiating. Interment will follow in Green Lane Cemetery, Delray, WV.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
To follow government regulations surrounding COVID 19, we request all attending to maintain social distancing of six feet.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
