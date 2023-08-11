James D. Braithwaite "Jim" James Douglas Braithwaite, 91, of Berryville, Virginia died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Braithwaite was born June 3, 1932 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late John Paul Braithwaite and Freda Fishel Braithwaite.
He was a maintenance technician at Dulles Airport.
He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a member of the VFW Post #9760 in Berryville and the American Legion.
He married Willa Virginia Huff on March 5, 1953 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mrs. Braithwaite died on April 29, 2018.
Surviving are a daughter, Vickie Huff (Ronnie); two sons, Jay Braithwaite (Tammie) and Joey Braithwaite (Kimberly), all of Berryville, VA; 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester with Rev. Jonathan Bunker officiating. Military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Erin Paich, Mathew Huff, Jason Braithwaite, Jeremy Braithwaite, Joy Campbell, Emily Braithwaite, Laura Ferrell, and Jordan Braithwaite.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.