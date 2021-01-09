James D. “Jim” Wilson
James David “Jim” Wilson, 78, of Winchester, VA died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Jim was born on March 28, 1942 in Martinsburg, WV, the son of the late William O. and Iris Frazier Wilson. He was a member of the Bethel Pentecostal Assembly of God in Martinsburg, WV, he worked 14 years as a merchandising & inventory supervisor at Home Depot and 13 years as a machinist at Big A Auto Parts both in Winchester, VA. Jim was an avid drag car racer where he was known as “Mr. Six” in Hagerstown, MD. Jim was an amazing musician playing the bass guitar, drums, and was a part of a singing group, “By Faith Alone” and was proud to serve his community as a firefighter at Engine 3 in Martinsburg.
Jim married Dorothy V. Sampson on January 22, 1976 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of years 44 years is a son: Robert W. “Robbie” Sampson (Stephanie) of Stephens City, VA; three daughters: Teresa M. “Tari” Siford (Richard) of Martinsburg, WV; Barbara E. White (Ronnie) of Stephen City, VA; Peggy S. Cochran (Vance) of Winchester, VA; one brother: Marvin E. Wilson (Betty) of Martinsburg, WV; 12 grandchildren & 14 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a son: Carl E. Sampson; a brother: William Wilson, Jr. and a sister: Betty Rehrer.
A graveside service will be held at the Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2 PM. Officiating will be David Owings.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilson family by going to Jim’s tribute fund and clicking the “Donate Now” tab or by making payment to the Wilson Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
To view Jim’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
