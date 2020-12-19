James D. Parrill, Sr. "Dutch"

James D. "Dutch" Parrill, Sr., 79, of Clear Brook, VA passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Dutch was born in 1941 in Whitacre, VA, son of the late Roy and Nora Parrill. He was owner/operator of E.W. Armstrong Company in Winchester. Dutch was a member of the Winchester Virginia Eagles Club 824. He loved to throw horseshoes and watch sports. Dutch was an avid Washington Redskins fan and fisherman. He always looked forward to the fishing trips with his friends. Dutch enjoyed watching the birds in his backyard, but his greatest passion was spending time with family including his grand-dog, BooBoo.
His wife, Charlotte Parrill, whom he married in 1964 preceded him in death in 2011.
Surviving are his children, Kim and Jimmy Parrill both of Clear Brook, VA; grandson, Craig Parrill; and sister, Mary Ellen Wehn of Stephens City, VA.
Along with his parents and his wife, Dutch was preceded in death by siblings, Peg Nethers, Patricia Holt, Polly Bear, Kenneth, Bill, and Lewis Parrill.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be at 1 pm on Wednesday at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dutch's memory to American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg, Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
