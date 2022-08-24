James E. Blake
James Emanuel Blake, 77, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday August 18, 2022 in Winchester, VA, surrounded with love and support from his wife Deloris Blake.
James was born on November 7, 1944 to the late Arthur Blake and Mabel Johnson. Born in Ulster Spring, a parish of Trelawny, Jamaica.
James departed his earthly life on August 18, 2022. Along with his wife Deloris, he leaves to cherish his memory: his children - Yvonne Blake, Norris Blake, Paul Blake, Christopher Blake (Latanya), Annmarie Rowe (Earl), Winston Blake, Elijah Davis, and Nyjah Davis; his step-children - Eric Thomas, Tyrus Thomas, Ryan Thomas, La’Trish Thomas, and Qiana Maxwell; siblings - Twin brother John Blake (Margaret), Paulette Thompson (Denton), and Aldith Ferguson (Derrick); 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Blake and Mabel Johnson; daughter, Maxine Blake; and step-son Dontell Taylor.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 2, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in the memory of James to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home; 1050 W Main St, Berryville, VA 22611. To view the obituary, send online condolences, and view the memorial services virtually, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.