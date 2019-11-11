James E. “Buddy” Ash
James E. “Buddy” Ash, 75, of Stephens City, died Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Mr. Ash was born June 6, 1944 in Winchester; the son of the late David G. and Pauline Keeler Ash. He was a graduate of the James Wood Class of 1964. He served in the Virginia National Guard. He retired as a service manager with Kern Motor Company. After retirement he mowed greens at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. He was a member of Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church.
He married Carolyn L Boyce on August 27, 1967 in Frederick County.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his sons, David Matthew Ash of Des Moines, IA and James Daniel Ash of Stephens City; three brothers, Dale Ash of Winchester, Benjamin Ash and Michael Ash both of Stephens City; a sister, Barbara Swope of Stephens City; and four grandchildren, Sabrina Ash, Natalie Ash, Ella Ash and Tyler Ash. He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Jeremiah Ash and a brother, David Ash.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Stephens City.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard McDowell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Sandra Walters, 232 Huttle Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.