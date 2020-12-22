James E. Dooley
James “Jim” Dooley, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jim was born on Easter morning April 17, 1949 in Richwood, West Virginia. He was the son of the Pearl and Mary Dooley.
Jim was a graduate of Nicholas County High School and received his accounting degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology. Jim “semi” retired five years ago and most recently was doing accounting for Chris Ramsey Construction in Front Royal.
Jim married Terry O’Dell Dooley on January 2, 1971. They were happily married for almost 50 years. Together they raised their daughters, Lou Ann Dotson (Charles) and Jamie Marshall (Eric). Jim was a proud Pa Pa to Lauryn and Caleb Dotson, and Claire and Saige Marshall.
He is survived by his two brothers, John Dooley (Lisa) of Blacksburg, Virginia and Joe Dooley (Dawn) of Summersville, West Virginia; and numerous brothers/sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Jim was a man strong in his faith and always tried to lead his life as an example of Christ. He was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church.
Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed his time spent on the course with Charles, Caleb and his weekday golf buddies, Cecil Pullen, Mike Hugh, Chris Ramsey and Terry Davis. There was never an event that “Pa Pa” was not there to cheer his kids and grandchildren on. Jim was truly loved and will be missed by the many lives he touched.
Due to the pandemic there will be a private interment in Rockland Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is again safe to gather with family and friends.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s name can be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, Virginia 22663.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
