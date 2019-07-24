James E. Greathouse, 36, of Hume, VA, died Friday, July 19, 2019.
Mr. Greathouse was born January 14, 1983 in Winchester; the son of Joseph L. and Judith A. Showman Greathouse. He was a 2001 graduate of Rosedale Christian Academy. He attended Piedmont Baptist College, where he earned his private pilot’s license. He served in the United States Army as a GPS Engineer earning the rank of Sergeant. He worked as an analyst for Xcellent Technology Solutions. He attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at a young age. He loved to drive his Chevy SS and ride his motorcycle. He spent many hours outdoors hiking, canoeing, camping, rock crawling, and photographing the beauty he found. James chose to become an organ donor.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his sister, JoAnna Lynn Greathouse of Pensacola, FL. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Lawson and Ruth Greathouse, and maternal grandparents, Calvin and Helen Showman.
The family will receive friends on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Rebert officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2774 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
