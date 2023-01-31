James E. “Jimbo” Snow, Jr.
James E. “Jimbo” Snow, Jr., 58, of Winchester, VA, died on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his mother’s home.
Jimbo was born on July 29, 1964, in Winchester, VA, the son of James E. Snow and his wife Sally and Judith DeHaven Kirby and her husband George all of Winchester, VA. He worked for Ricketts for almost 20 years and Allpoints Countertop both in Winchester, VA. Jimbo enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors including hunting, fishing, cooking, building, working on cars and tractors. He also loved auto racing and NASCAR.
Surviving is his son: Jamie E. Snow and wife Staci of Winchester, VA; three grandsons: Kyle, Daniel and Corey Snow, and his sister-in-law: Sandy Snow.
He is preceded in death by his brother: Jonathan P. “Jon” Snow.
Funeral services will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Timothy J. Moats. Interment will follow in the Little Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12-1:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jimbo to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the "Donate Now" tab under his tribute wall or by sending a contribution to the Snow Family, C/O Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
.
