James Earl “Jimmy” Davis, 78, of Palm Bay, FL where he had been living with and being well taken care of by his daughter Penny with her husband Rick for the past year, has left to forever be with Our Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Jimmy was born September 27, 1943 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Opal Dellinger Davis and Calvin Lee Davis, SR. Jimmy worked in textile work most of his adult life. Jimmy loved watching tv, shopping and dining but mostly being with his family. He often told his beloved wife that she, their children and home life was his dream come true. He loved his wife, his children and grandchildren more than anything in life. He will be sorely missed by each of them.
Jimmy married the, "Big Love" of his life Mary on November 12, 1964 in Elkton, MD. Mary went before him on Christmas Day of 2013.
Jimmy is survived by his son: James Christopher "Chris" Davis (Sherry) of Berkeley Springs, WV; daughters Joyce Lynn Meadows (Jack) of Childs, MD; Penny Faye Patchell (Rick) of Palm Bay, FL; Kristi Marie Stotler (Jerry) of Berkeley Springs, WV. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & a great-great grandchild due soon and one sister, Patricia "Pat" Kilchrist of Strasburg, VA.
Jimmy is also preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Ann Montgomery, and a brother Calvin Lee Davis, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will follow in the Capon Chapel Cemetery in Capon Bridge, WV.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30-2 PM.
To view Jimmy’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.