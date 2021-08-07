James E. Mitchell, Jr., 88 of Winchester, VA passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 peacefully at his home.
James was born in 1933 in Bluefield, WV to the late James Edward, Sr. and Eula Higginbotham Mitchell. He served as a pilot in the United States Air Force and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from North Carolina A&T College. James worked and retired as a drafting teacher from Colonial High School. He was very active in the Lions Club, Winchester Chapter, where he also served as President.
Surviving James are his children, Dora Lynn Mitchell, Alan Keith Mitchell, and James Edward Mitchell III; grandchildren, Ryan Williams, Briana Graham, Candice Mitchell, Jasmine Mitchell and Paige Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Cameron Graham, John and Sophia Mitchell.
James is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Evans and Evelyn Mitchell.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
