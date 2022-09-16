James E. Poe “Jamie”
James Edward Poe, 33, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Berryville, Virginia.
Jamie was born April 23, 1989, in Charlottesville, Virginia, son of Alvin “Pigeye” Boldridge Poe and Kimberly Estep Poe. Jamie, or simply “Poe,” grew up in Berryville, where he became a pillar of the community and a solid foundation to his friends. He was co-owner of Poe’s Home Improvement, a business he shared with his father, Pigeye, and one he poured his heart into. He was an exceptional carpenter with unmatched work ethic. He welcomed his son, Easton James, on June 20, 2013. Jamie and Easton were, what many would deem, “thick as thieves.” You could often find Jamie unwinding from a hard day's work with his buddies at the Lone Oak Tavern, riding his beloved motorcycle around the back roads of the county, or supporting his son at his sports games. Jamie was best known for his willingness to give his time and was always there and ready to help a friend. Additionally, Jamie always emphasized the importance of having fun. Whether old friends or new, Jamie touched the lives of everyone he encountered, and often left those around him smiling and laughing.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Melvin of Berryville, Virginia. Surviving are his parents of Berryville, Virginia, and his son, Easton James Poe.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P. M. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 , at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the Lone Oak Tavern.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visitwww.endersandshirley.com
