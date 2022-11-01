James E. Sloane, Jr. “Sonnyman”
James Edward Sloane Jr., 83, of Boyce, Virginia, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Envoy of Winchester.
Mr. Sloane was born March 23, 1939, in Stonebridge, Virginia, the son of the late James E. Sloane Sr. and Roseanna Carey Sloane.
He was a store manager for Drug Fair.
He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Middletown, Virginia, where he served as a deacon. He was a former member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Happy Creek, Virginia.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed music. He was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, formerly the Baltimore Colts.
He married Martha Jackson on August 28, 1971, in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are four sons, Aubrey Frye (Nancy) of Culpeper, VA, Bryan Sloane (Erin) of Stephens City, VA, Melvin Sloane (Vicky) of Norfolk, VA, and Kendall Sloane of Boyce, VA; seven grandchildren, Darian Driver, Kayce Neely, Mya Sloane, Malachi Sloane, Micah Sloane, Gabe Frye, and Luke Frye and a great-granddaughter, Alahnie Sherman; a brother, Randolph Sloane of Winchester, VA; four sisters, Virginia Smith of Fort Washington, MD, Patricia Williams (Rev. Ralph) of Quicksburg, VA, Gail Smith (Harold) of Winchester, VA, and Betty Roberts of Stephens City, VA; five brothers-in law, five sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A grandson, Devonte Vaughan, two sisters, Frances Roberts and Katherine Polston, and two brothers, Andrew Sloane and Louis Sloane, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Raymond Morton officiating and Rev. Ralph Williams giving the eulogy. Burial will follow at Charles “Buster” Jackson Cemetery, White Post, VA. The family requests that attendees please wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be Arthur Summers, Vincent Smith, Ralph Williams Jr., Glen Polston, Deon Roberts, and Lawrence Summers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bertrand Hubbard, Frazier Tigney, Robert Morgan Jr., Charlie Cooper, George Sloane, and Isaac Yates.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
