James E. Wahler
James E. Wahler, 84, of Middletown, VA, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in Winchester, VA.
Mr. Wahler was born August 9, 1937 in Washington, DC; the son of James Ignatius and Lillian Cecelia (Nalley) Wahler who are deceased.
He married his high school sweetheart, Rita L. (Johnson) Wahler on April 23, 1960 in Arlington, VA. She preceded him in death on April 18, 2013.
He is survived by his children, Jeanne Anne Wahler (Connie Thoman) of Palm Springs, CA; Roxanne Marie Scott (Myles Cockburn) of Westlake Village, CA; James Lowell Wahler (Mary K Wheeler) of Fredericksburg, VA; and Joseph Regan Wahler (Shannon) of Manassas, VA; his sister, Barbara Courtemanche of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Bradford Scott, Lindsay Scott, Regan Wahler, Harper Wahler, and Brenna Wahler; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association
P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
