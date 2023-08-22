James Earl Groves Aug 22, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email James Earl Groves Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Earl Groves James Earl Groves, 85, of Berryville, Virginia died Monday, August 21, 2023 at his home.Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Judge denies bond for man accused of killing coworkers Officials monitor drought conditions as Shenandoah River's water levels are 'very low' New Front Royal eatery offers fresh, homemade quick bites Police: Man reported missing from Berryville is safe Volleyball preview: Colonels take aim at second straight Class 4 title Opa! Baklava ice cream added to menu at this weekend's Winchester Greek Festival Winchester man to serve 9 years for planting bomb at Civil War reenactment 'We're pretty proud of it': Gainesboro Fire and Rescue unveils new engine Supervisors, citizens air concerns about roll out of new public safety radio system Rewarding journey: Winchester man about to visit his 100th Nature Conservancy preserve
