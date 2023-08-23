James Earl Groves James Earl Groves, 85, of Berryville, Virginia died Monday, August 21, 2023 at his home.
Mr. Groves was born November 14, 1937 in Lowell, North Carolina, the son of the late John Earnest Groves, Sr. and Kathleen McGregor Groves.
He was a master craftsman.
He served in the U. S. Air Force.
Surviving are two sisters, Margaret Moody of Gastonia, NC and Brenda Howerter (Ronald) of Falls Church, VA; his nephew and caretaker, Tim and Janice Groves of Berryville, VA; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and seven brothers.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 A. M. Friday, August 25, 2023 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Tyler Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Michael Groves, Matthew Groves, Travis Fowler, Justin Fowler, Andrew Groves, and Jeff Groves.
