On Saturday, May 29, 2021, James Edward Helsley passed from this life to his heavenly one. He was born on November 29, 1926, in Shenandoah County, VA, to George E and Lottie Kerns Helsley. He was the oldest of 11 children.
James was a World War II veteran. After his discharge, he worked for Smith Transfer for 38 years. He also built many houses in the Winchester area. He married Eloise May Renner on June 18, 1950.
James and Eloise were foster parents to 65 - 70 children through the years.
He was a member of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship and attended Hayfield Assembly of God.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise; children, Dale (Jackie), Roxanne (Jim) Cousins, Mark (Rhonda) and Angela (Jeff) Pope; siblings Madeline (Ray) DuBrueler, Mary Lee Ritter, Paul (Lena), and Barbara (Garlin) Funkhouser; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and To Suk "Koo"; siblings George Jr., June, John, Joseph, Aryan (Irene), and Jacob; grandson Derek.
Funeral services will be held at Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock, VA on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with the Reverends Vernon Bray and Mary Howard officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Helsley Cemetery Fund, c/o Rhonda Helsley, 1229 Ox Rd., Woodstock, VA 22664, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
