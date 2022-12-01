James Edward “Jim” Hoover
James Edward “Jim” Hoover, 82, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jim was born August 6, 1940 in Clear Brook, VA, a son of the late Robert Clayton and Kathryn Smith Hoover. He married the love of his life, the late Shirley Ann Jones April 6, 1963 in Frederick County, VA. Before retirement, Jim was a machine operator for Capital Records. He was a member of Welltown United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Christine Hoover of Winchester, and David Hoover (Janice) of Lusby, MD; grandchildren, Elizabeth Trask, David Ruttkay, Sarah Ruttkay; and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at Old Stone Church Cemetery in Frederick County.
