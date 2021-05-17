James Edward McFarland
James Edward McFarland, 83, of Inwood, WV, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Berkeley Medical Center.
James was born March 23, 1938 in Winchester, VA; son of the late Albert Newton McFarland and Nellie Elizabeth McFarland. He served his country during the Korean War in the Army and is a member of the Moose Lodge.
He married Geneva Mae Franks McFarland, April 23, 1960.
Along with his wife he is survived by his son, James Edward McFarland II; brothers, Bob McFarland and Larry McFarland; sisters, Sue Wilson, Darlene Combs and Shirley Gray; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
