James Edward See, 74, of Lehew, WV passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Hughes Home, Fredericksburg, VA.
Born on July 17, 1945 in Mathias, WV, he was the son of the late Arthur Andrew See and Rebecca Adaline See.
He served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon See, Hetzel See, Elmer See, Virgil See and sisters, Dessie Wright, Ethel Good, and Velma Barbour.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shirley Catherine See, 2 daughters, Patti Jo Miller of Yellow Springs, WV, Valerie See Cox of Winchester, VA; a son, James Edward See, Jr. of Stephens City, VA; 2 step-sons, Rick Loy and Wayne Loy, both of Stafford, VA; a brother, Elwood See of Yellow Springs, WV; and 3 sisters, Pauline Robinson of Baker, WV, Julie Whetzel and Janet Bare, both of Mathias, WV; and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.