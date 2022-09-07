James Edward Winsboro
James Edward Winsboro, 75, of Winchester, VA, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at Green Valley Commons.
James was born March 1, 1947, in Stephens City, VA, son of Iva Sours Winsboro.
He is survived by his sister, Margaret W. Fauver of Frederick County; two nieces; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and two sisters, Helen Winsboro and Evelyn Coverstone.
James worked for many years for his brother-in-law, Herman Fauver, at Fauver & Son Masonry and later at NW Works.
There will be a celebration of life reception at 1915 Airport Road, Winchester, on Tuesday, September 13 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
