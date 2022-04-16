James Ellsworth “Jim” Dorsey
James Ellsworth Dorsey, 85, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Dorsey was born in 1936 in Brucetown, Virginia, the son of the late Nettie Braithwaite and Elmer Russell Dorsey Sr. He was the owner and operator of Valley Plumbing and Heating in Winchester, retiring after 68 years of service. Mr. Dorsey was a veteran having served in the Army National Guard achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the Slo Mo Shuns Auto Club. Mr. Dorsey was known for his generosity and his respectful treatment of others. He became like a brother to those he met and helped many people. Mr. Dorsey was a dedicated member of Brucetown and Welltown United Methodist Church and contributed much of his time as needed in many church functions.
He married Frances Gray on November 21, 1959, in Brucetown, VA.
Surviving along with his wife are daughters, Nancy Lewis of Blue Spring, MO, Brenda Talbot (Richard) and son, Timothy Ellsworth Dorsey, all of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Kevin Lewis (Erin) of Kansas City, MO, Kaitlin Schwartz (Andrew) of Rochester, MN; great granddaughter, Blair Marie Lewis; sister, Judy Boyd (Allen); and brothers, Jerry and Jody Dorsey. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne Dorsey Perkins; brothers, Russell “Jack” Dorsey, Elmer Russell Dorsey Jr., John Dorsey and Julian Dorsey.
All services with Omps Funeral Home will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity or Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
